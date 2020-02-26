Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Dumb Friends League is offering half-off adoption fees for all dogs one year or older. The 50% off sale is good on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Dumb Friends League said there are dozens of dogs in need of good homes.
A lot of the dogs available are bully breeds or mixed. The Dumb Friends League encourages people who don’t live in the breed-restricted areas to take advantage of the reduced fees.
Both the Leslie A. Malone Center on Quebec Street in Denver and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock are offering the reduced adoption rate on dogs one year or older.