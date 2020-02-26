DENVER (CBS4) – As the weather warms up for a few days, crews with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure are busy filling potholes around the city. During the winter months, freeze and thaw cycles break down asphalt and cause potholes to form.
“Moisture seeps into the cracks of the roadway surface, it freezes and expands, then it thaws and a hole is left behind,” explained Heather Burke, with DOTI. “Then over time the asphalt around the edges of it, start to loosen.”
Last year Denver crews filled about 67,000 potholes, which Burke said was less than an average year. So far in 2020, around 4,800 potholes have already been filled.
“Our crews are out there every day filling those potholes when they’re not plowing snow,” she explained.
Burke said drivers can report potholes to 311 or pocketgov.com, and crews will fill it within 72 hours, as long as weather permits.
Meanwhile Tyson Cogley, the store manager of Downing Street Garage said drivers can prevent damage to their cars by giving themselves enough distance between them and the car in front of them. That way, drivers will have enough time to see a pothole and avoid it.
Cogley also said drivers should never slam on their brakes when they hit a pothole.
“If you’re on the brakes when you hit the pothole, it’s going to load more weight into the pothole and have a higher chance of damaging your tire,” he said.