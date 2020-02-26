Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A young boy has been arrested in Aurora and charged with making threats against two Cherry Creek schools. The arrest happened on Tuesday.
Aurora police say the 12-year-old boy was arrested for making threats against Overland High School and Prairie Middle School on social media. After an investigation, the boy now faces charges of Interference of Faculty/Staff/Students of an Educational Institute and Disorderly Conduct.
Because the boy is a minor, no name will be released.
In a statement, Cherry Creek Schools urged the continued use of Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous reporting program, and that the threat was immediately investigated and taken seriously.