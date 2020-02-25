WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One man is in police custody after a chase involving a stolen car in Westminster. The car had been stolen out of Castle Rock.
Westminster Police spotted the car at a Super 8 at 120th and Melody just off I-25. They watched a man and a woman come out of the hotel and get into a 2005 Mercedes C300.
When officers tried to stop the car, the man driving hit two patrol cars. No officers were hurt. Officers continued to chase the car down Sheridan. They deployed stop sticks at 104th, where the car’s tires deflated. Officers then attempted a PIT maneuver at 94th, and the car finally came to a stop at 92nd after a high-risk stop.
The male is in custody for eluding, hitting patrol cars, and stealing the vehicle. The woman was detained and released while police determine her involvement.