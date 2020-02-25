DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina on CBS News influenced some undecided voters in Colorado. They watched the debate from CBS4 in Denver.
If they are any indication, this election will come down to electibility more than ideology.
The five voters come from a diverse background including in terms of how progressive they are.
For the most part, voters knew where the candidates stood on the issues coming into the debate. They wanted to see how they defended their positions and responded under pressure, how they might hold up if they went toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump.
