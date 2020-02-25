CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina on CBS News influenced some undecided voters in Colorado. They watched the debate from CBS4 in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

If they are any indication, this election will come down to electibility more than ideology.

The five voters come from a diverse background including in terms of how progressive they are.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 25: Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Seven candidates qualified for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute, ahead of South Carolina’s primary in four days. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

PHOTO GALLERY: CBS News 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate

For the most part, voters knew where the candidates stood on the issues coming into the debate. They wanted to see how they defended their positions and responded under pressure, how they might hold up if they went toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump.

RELATED: It’s Too Late To Mail Your Primary Ballot, But You Can Still Drop It OffCBS4 Campaign 2020 Coverage

Campaign 2020 Resources

See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.

Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Comments

Leave a Reply