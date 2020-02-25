CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– A restaurant in Denver is hoping to reopen later this week after a fire early Monday morning. The fire that damaged Maria Empanada and Rest La Chupaflor is still being investigated.

south broadway fire denver

(credit: Denver Fire)

Maria Empanada, which is located next to La Chupaflor on South Broadway near Louisiana, has been closed this week. Restaurant representatives say they’re working on getting out the fire smell before reopening.

south broadway fire denver

(credit: Denver Fire)

Comments

Leave a Reply