BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect wanted for stealing about $850,000 of bond construction money from the Boulder Valley School District in 2016 has been arrested. Sherifdeen Mogaji allegedly stole the money between August and October 2016.
According to police documents, the theft came to the district’s attention when contractor Adolfson and Peterson Construction asked for a payment on a past due account, even though the district had been sending payments.
The police report states the scam started when the Boulder Valley School District’s accounts payable department received a call from someone claiming to be with Adolfson and Peterson asking to change the way the company was paid. It was determined that the direct deposit set up for those payments was fraudulent.
Mogaji, 39, was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Feb. 21 on charges of theft, cybercrime and forgery. It is unclear where Mogaji was arrested.
According to a 2016 arrest warrant, bond was set at $350,000 with the condition that Mogaji turn in his passports.