WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster are searching for a woman wanted for arson in a fire at an apartment complex last November. Investigators have filed a warrant for first-degree arson for Roberta Ferrari.
The fire broke out at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019 at an apartment building in the 8800 block of North Eaton Street.
Firefighters arrived and saw smoke coming from a unit on the fifth floor of the structure. There are 118 units in the apartment building.
When fire crews arrived at the unit, they discovered the fire had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system.
The fire damage was contained to the unit where the fire started but water damage from the sprinkler system extended to multiple units.
Ferrari has not been arrested.