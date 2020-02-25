DENVER (CBS4)– It’s too late for voters in Colorado to mail their primary election ballots in order to be counted by Super Tuesday, March 3. Voters will need to drop off their ballots at a designated ballot drop-off site before 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
For the first time in two decades, Colorado is hosting a presidential primary rather than the caucus system.
Denver Elections Communication Director Alton Dillard said voters would have had to mail in their ballots by Monday, Feb. 24 in order to be counted.
In Denver, voters can drop off their ballots at voting centers and drop-off boxes up until March 3 at 7 p.m.– that’s Super Tuesday.
Campaign 2020 Resources
See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.
The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.
Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.