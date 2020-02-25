DENVER (CBS4)– Temps will dip into the single digits overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. What better time than to celebrate $1 pints at Little Man Ice Cream?
Once every winter the Colorado-based ice cream shop throws a party where the last hour of business at its six locations, pints are just $1 while supplies last.
The locations and hours are as follows:
Little Man Ice Cream “The Can,” Highlands; 2620 16th Street, Denver 9-10 p.m.
Little Man Ice Cream Factory, West Colfax; 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver 9-10 p.m.
Sweet Cooie’s, Congress Park; 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver 8-9 p.m.
The Constellation Ice Cream, Stapleton; 10175 E. 29th Drive, Denver 8-9 p.m.
Dang, Park Hill; 2211 Oneida St., Denver 8-9 p.m.
Old Town Churn, Fort Collins; 234 N. College Ave. 8-9 p.m.