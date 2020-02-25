Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Kevin Eastman, who is accused of killing two people in in northern Colorado, faced a judge on Tuesday. The murders happened days apart.
Investigators found Scott Sessions’ body in a ditch in Larimer County on Feb. 10.
Then, on Feb. 16, they found the body of Heather Frank at a home in Kersey.
Investigators say she was wanted in connection to Sessions’ murder prior to her own death.
Friends of Sessions, who were in court, told CBS4 it was chilling to see the suspect.
“They brought in the accused. First thing you do is size yourself up. Then you think about the crime that happened, and you try and imagine how a human being could do something like that to somebody else,”
If convicted, Eastman faces life in prison without parole.
