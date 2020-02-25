Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Windsor turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning but investigators are still looking for a suspect vehicle in the case. Kaman Morgan turned himself in to Weld County authorities early Tuesday.
Morgan, 35, drove away from the scene in the 400 block of Sundance Drive at 8:11 p.m. Monday in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima. Investigators are still looking for the sedan, which may have Colorado license plate CAK-150.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Commander Robert Holt of the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6416. At this time, there is no further information specific to this case.