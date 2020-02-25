Comments
LIMON, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at mile marker 438 near the Colorad-Kansas state line on Tuesday afternoon. The lanes are icy.
I-70 Eastbound is closed at milepost 438 due icy conditions. Wherever you are, please slow down, we want you to get to your destination safely.
— CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) February 26, 2020
The Colorado State Patrol tweeted a message for drivers, “Wherever you are, please slow down, we want you to get to your destination safely.”
There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.