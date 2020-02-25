CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News

LIMON, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at mile marker 438 near the Colorad-Kansas state line on Tuesday afternoon. The lanes are icy.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted a message for drivers, “Wherever you are, please slow down, we want you to get to your destination safely.”

There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply