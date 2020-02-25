JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There‘s new hope that the Jeffco Fairgrounds will not have to close. A nonprofit group, Friends of Jeffco Fairgrounds, is stepping forward to work out a deal with commissioners for a public private management option.
Members of the group addressed Jeffco commissioners at a public hearing Tuesday morning.
Since the county announced in January it needed to trim $16.1 million from the budget, the fairgrounds has been facing partial to full closure. The group proposes taking over management of the grounds while the county retains ownership of the property.
Members also said they have been working to secure sponsors and grants that are not available to local governments. They explained Dino Ridge is a similar example of how this has worked out in the past.
County Commissioner Casey Tighe called the proposal intriguing but said he needed to see more financial details.
Meanwhile, dozens of community members from Jefferson County also came to the podium to plead their case for the commissioners to cut elsewhere. Many mentioned what an invaluable resource the fairgrounds have been to educate young kids about live stock, where food comes from and western heritage.
Another suggestion would be to raise the cost for events, including parking fees.
A final decision has yet to be made, but is expected sometime before the budget is finalized in December.
