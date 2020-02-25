ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– For NFL hopefuls, the Combine is the biggest job interview of their lives. It’s their best chance to catch a team’s eye and fulfill their dreams of playing professional football.

For coaches and general managers, the Combine is the unofficial start of the new season. It’s their first up close and personal look at the candidates who could become the next Denver Broncos.

“This is a big part of the year and a big kick off,” John Elway said of the NFL Combine. “There’s so much information we get here. Especially the numbers, the psychological testing, the medical testing – there’s so much we get out of it.”

Once Elway and Fangio are done in Indianapolis, they’ll head home and dive straight into free agency. And before looking outward, they have plenty of decisions to make in-house. The long list of Broncos free agents include Justin Simmons, Derek Wolfe, Chris Harris Jr., Shelby Harris, Adam Gotsis, Will Parks, and Conor McGovern.

“We are open and hoping to have them all back, though we realize that may not be possible,” Vic Fangio said.

“Those guys are all part of the process. We’re going to look at them when we get back from the Combine and start putting a plan down,” John Elway said. “We will be in contact with their agents, and ultimately it’s up to the players to decide what they want to do. Obviously you always want guys like that back, but you never know how it’s all going to happen.”

Signing Justin Simmons is the team’s top priority, and Elway said they hope to get a long-term deal done with the safety. If they are unable to reach a deal, they will franchise tag Simmons.

As far as Garrett Bolles, Elway said they will decide whether or not to pick up his 5th year contract option after the draft. Elway also said they intend to exercise the team options on Todd Davis and Brandon McManus. However, they will not be picking up Ronald Leary’s option.