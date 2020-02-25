CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night at The ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Ryan Graves, who is in his second season with the Avalanche, is currently the NHL’s leader in plus-minus with +43. Plus-minus represents the difference between a player’s team’s total scoring versus their opponent’s scoring when the player is in the game.

Ryan Graves of the Colorado Avalanche walks to the ice for practice prior to the 2020 NHL Stadium Series game against the Los Angeles Kings at Falcon Stadium on February 14, 2020 in Colorado Springs.

Ryan Graves walks to the ice for practice prior to the 2020 NHL Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium on Feb. 14 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“It’s kind of a team stat,” said a humble Graves. “If you’re on a good team you’re usually a plus, and if you’re on a bad team you’re usually a minus. For me I‘m just trying to be good defensively and stay out of the minuses on a night-to-night basis. It’s something that I’m proud of. It’s not something that I think about on a night-in-night out basis, but I put a little bit of an importance on it for sure.”

Ryan Graves of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 6, 2020 in Uniondale, New York.

Ryan Graves skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 6 in Uniondale, New York. (credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Graves was talked about as a potential trade target for several teams, but was glad the Avs decided not to move him before Monday’s trade deadline.

“It’s a stressful time for all players,” said Graves. “There’s more to it than just the hockey aspect. It’s a stressful time, and I love it here in Denver. I like the group, I believe in our group, I think we have a good chance to win a cup this year and in years to come, so I would have been upset to leave.”

Graves and the Avs will be back on the Pepsi Center ice on Wednesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres.

