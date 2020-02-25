Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night at The ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Ryan Graves, who is in his second season with the Avalanche, is currently the NHL’s leader in plus-minus with +43. Plus-minus represents the difference between a player’s team’s total scoring versus their opponent’s scoring when the player is in the game.
“It’s kind of a team stat,” said a humble Graves. “If you’re on a good team you’re usually a plus, and if you’re on a bad team you’re usually a minus. For me I‘m just trying to be good defensively and stay out of the minuses on a night-to-night basis. It’s something that I’m proud of. It’s not something that I think about on a night-in-night out basis, but I put a little bit of an importance on it for sure.”
Graves was talked about as a potential trade target for several teams, but was glad the Avs decided not to move him before Monday’s trade deadline.
“It’s a stressful time for all players,” said Graves. “There’s more to it than just the hockey aspect. It’s a stressful time, and I love it here in Denver. I like the group, I believe in our group, I think we have a good chance to win a cup this year and in years to come, so I would have been upset to leave.”
Graves and the Avs will be back on the Pepsi Center ice on Wednesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres.