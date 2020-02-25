AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A passerby called police just before midnight Friday night, alerting police to a car that appeared to have driven off the road. The driver was unresponsive.
As Dacono officers booked David Torrez, 33, for alcohol-related offenses, news came that Torrez was wanted for two counts of attempted homicide in Aurora.
Hours earlier, Torrez fired a gun at two people, an Aurora Police Department spokesperson told CBS4. One of those two people, an adult male, was struck by the gunfire. He remains in critical condition Tuesday, per APD.
The other two were standing in close proximity and “it’s unknown who he was shooting at,” said APD spokesperson Matthew Longshore.
Police are not handing out further details about the people involved or their relationships.
The shooting happened in the area of South Buckley Way and South Pagosa Circle at 8:30 p.m., said Longshore.
Dacono PD received its call from the passerby at 11:04, according to DPD Chief Brian Skaggs.
The car appeared to have driven off the road and was stuck against a fence. The driver, Torrez, was initially unresponsive to officer’s questions. Officers determined he had been drinking and detained him without attempting roadside sobriety tests.
Two handguns were found inside his vehicle.
Torrez is now jailed at the Arapahoe County Detention Center. No court hearing has been scheduled yet, per online records.
Torrez’s wife, according to online public records, filed for divorce two days before the shooting.