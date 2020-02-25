FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A cat who served as an ambassador for a hotel in Old Town Fort Collins and was once the victim of a cat-napping has passed away. The Armstrong Hotel announced late Monday that Oreo has died, nearly 16 years after being adopted by the hotel’s owners.
The hotel said in a Facebook post that staff have “heavy hearts” and will hold a celebration of the Russian Blue mix’s life this weekend. Oreo was known for greeting guests during the day and wandering about the historic hotel’s lobby.
“We will miss Oreo roaming our hallways, but we know she lived a long and satisfying life during her time here,” staff wrote.
In March 2014 during St. Patrick’s Day festivities, several people stole Oreo from the hotel.
An image of the suspects who took Oreo (credit: Armstrong Hotel)Luckily, Oreo turned up just a few days later. Some guests checking into the hotel saw the fliers posted around the city saying that Oreo was missing and they spotted her in Old Town. She was dehydrated but didn’t suffer any injuries. The cat thieves were never found.
The ceremony for Oreo will be held Sunday evening at the hotel’s downstairs club Ace Gillett’s, and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Larimer Humane Society. Oreo was adopted from there in 2004.