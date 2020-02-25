(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for custom cakes? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top custom cake hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Now’s a good time to check them out, since consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to increase in February in the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also offersbusiness advertising ideas. Daily spending at Aurora-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 13% in February over the month before.
Cakes by Karen
First on the list is Cakes by Karen. Located at 16873 E. Iliff Ave. in Horseshoe Park, it is the highest-rated custom cake spot in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.
Yum Yum Cake & Pastries
Next up is Yum Yum Cake & Pastries, situated at 2680 S. Havana St., Unit AA. With four stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.
Cold Stone Creamery
Mission Viejo’s Cold Stone Creamery, a location of the chain located at 4251 S. Buckley Road, Suite 655/025, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 19 reviews.
