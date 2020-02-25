Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a driver because the teenager didn’t have license plates on her car. But little did the deputy know, he would be helping her instead of writing her a ticket.
Arapahoe County Deputy Dale Davis pulled over the vehicle and discovered the young woman behind the wheel was a brand new driver.
She was driving to her dad’s house to get some help installing the license plates because she didn’t have the tools to do the job right.
Instead of writing her a ticket, Davis installed the license plates for her.