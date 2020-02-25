CBSN DenverWatch Now
ARAPAHOE COUNTY

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a driver because the teenager didn’t have license plates on her car. But little did the deputy know, he would be helping her instead of writing her a ticket.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

Arapahoe County Deputy Dale Davis pulled over the vehicle and discovered the young woman behind the wheel was a brand new driver.

She was driving to her dad’s house to get some help installing the license plates because she didn’t have the tools to do the job right.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

Instead of writing her a ticket, Davis installed the license plates for her.

