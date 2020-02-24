DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Colorado must mail their primary ballots by Monday, Feb. 24 in order to count. For the first time in two decades, Colorado is hosting a presidential primary rather than the caucus system.
Denver Elections Communication Manager Alton Dillard said voters should mail in their ballots by Feb. 24. In Denver, voters can drop off their ballots at voting centers and drop-off boxes up until March 3 at 7 p.m.– that’s Super Tuesday.
This year, parents might see their teenagers get ballots in the mail. A new Colorado law allows teens as young as 17 to cast ballots if they are turning 18 by the time the general election takes place on Nov. 3. Teens will get an “insert that goes into ballots” explaining the process.
The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.
