



– The Nickelodeon animated series “SpongeBob Squarepants” comes to life in a musical of Broadway proportions. “The SpongeBob Musical” plays at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from March 10 – 22, 2020.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “The SpongeBob Musical”

What can you expect when an animated series come to life in a Broadway musical? A lot of brightly colored costumes and sets; characters that an entire generation know and love; and the humor and heart that made the animated series popular around the world. What you might not expect is a show that was nominated for twelve Tony awards in 2018.

“It’s got a moral that everyone can get behind, whether you’re a fan of the show, or a young kid growing up who’s watched it, or you’ve never seen the TV show is your life. There’s something for everyone. The music is by this long roster of famous people,” said Zach Kononov, who plays “Mr. Crab.”

The music is by a long roster of famous people, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, T. I., John Legend, Lady Antebellum, and Cyndi Lauper. The book was written by Kyle Jarrow, and the stage production was co-created and directed by Tina Landau.

“I think, the show is truly for everyone. The kids some in – they love the colors. They love the costumes. They love the characters that they know and love. But the adults identify with the characters themselves,” said Cody Cooley, who plays “Squidward.”

In “The SpongeBob Musical,” SpongeBob Squarepants is faced with the epic destruction of his home, Bikini Bottom. He and his friends must come together to save the day. It’s the kind of fully formed fun that should please kids of all ages.

“One day a few week ago, we had someone, I would say he was between the age of 75 and 80 years old, and he was dressed head to toe in SpongeBob attire,” said Beau Bradshaw with a smile. He plays “Patrick Star.”