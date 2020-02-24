Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD’s new interim general manager started his new role on Monday. Paul Ballard is tasked with trying to fix the public transportation problems in light of service cuts amid a drivers shortage.
Ballard was selected for the role in late January to replace outgoing GM and CEO Dave Genova.
Ballard began his role Monday, according to RTD. The agency’s Board of Directors approved an annualized salary of $350,000 and customary RTD benefits including relocation expenses.
Ballard is coming out of retirement for this position. He left Trinity Metro last year after serving the City of Fort Worth in Texas. He also has worked in North Carolina and Nashville.
RTD is still searching for a permanent solution to two open positions, the GM and CEO. The search to fill those positions has a budget of $200,000.