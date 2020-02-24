DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city councilors did not have enough votes to overturn Mayor Michael Hancock’s veto on lifting the city’s pit bull ban. City councilors met at a regular meeting Monday night.
They needed nine votes to overturn the veto; they voted 8-5 to overturn the vetro.
The city council voted 7-4 on Feb. 10 to lift the ban. Days later Hancock vetoed the vote, the first veto during his time as mayor.
“I just kept thinking that if this were to become law in our city, and harm comes to someone as a result, then we would have done a disservice to the people of Denver,” said Hancock at the time of his announcement.
The ban was put in place 1989 after a high profile attack on a 3-year-old child.
Supporters, like the Dumb Friends League, looked forward to pull pit bulls out of the shadows and put them up for adoption.
“I’m disappointed the mayor is choosing to disregard the science on the issue of breed-specific legislation. Research tells us breed-specific legislation is ineffective at keeping communities safe and experts in the field – from the local level to the national level – agree it is no longer best practice,” Councilman Christopher Herndon stated on Feb. 14.
Council members read written comments received during Monday’s meeting.