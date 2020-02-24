Colorado Girl Who Made State Wrestling History Fights Serious SicknessLast year Angel Rios was fighting for her right to battle with the boys, and on the mat she prevailed.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso On What To Watch For At NFL Combine: 'Jordan Love Has Some Stylistic Comparison To Patrick Mahomes'CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso explains why Utah State's Jordan Love will be among those creating buzz coming out of the Combine.

Dolphins Assistant Karl Dorrell Takes Over At ColoradoThe University of Colorado has reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell back to Boulder from the Miami Dolphins.

Northeast Denver School To Rename Gym In Honor Of Kobe BryantA high school in northeast Denver on Monday will honor the lives of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a special ceremony.

Avalanche Beat Kings 2-1 In Shootout To Extend Road StreakJoonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche earned their sixth straight road win with 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

UCLA Rallies In 2nd Half To Beat No. 18 Colorado, 70-63Tyger Campbell had seven of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half, and the Bruins rallied from nine points down to beat No. 18 Colorado 70-63 on Saturday and tie the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 Conference.