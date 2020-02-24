Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, wanted in three separate shootings over the weekend. Police say three people were shot in three different attacks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, wanted in three separate shootings over the weekend. Police say three people were shot in three different attacks.
One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries.
Howard-Walker is also suspected of carjacking two other people to get away from the scenes of those shootings. He remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with more information about Howard-Walker is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.