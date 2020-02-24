CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, Shooting Death


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs are searching for Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, wanted in three separate shootings over the weekend. Police say three people were shot in three different attacks.

Kyree Davon Howard-Walker

Kyree Davon Howard-Walker (credit: CBS)

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries.

Howard-Walker is also suspected of carjacking two other people to get away from the scenes of those shootings. He remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

(credit: CBS)

Anyone with more information about Howard-Walker is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply