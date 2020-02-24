DENVER (CBS4)- Another option of getting to Steamboat Ski Area’s trademarked “Champagne Powder” is coming next winter. On Monday, Southwest Airlines announced it was going to start daily service from Denver to Yampa Valley Regional Airport by the end of 2020.
“Whether you’re a skier, snowboarder, or just enjoy a winter wonderland, Steamboat Springs has something for everyone, and now you’ll be able to reach the region on Southwest with a short, easy flight from Denver,” said Adam Decaire, Southwest’s Vice President of Network Planning, in a news release. “We’re looking forward to bringing our world famous Hospitality paired with Customer-friendly policies like skis and snowboards fly free closer to the slopes of the Rocky Mountains later this year.”
The airline says exact details about fares and schedule will be released in a few more months.
“What an ideal partner to bring more skiers and riders to experience Steamboat’s famous Champagne Powder® snow. Southwest’s world renowned hospitality is perfectly aligned with Steamboat’s genuine western hospitality, and we’re excited to welcome their loyal Customers to our magical mountain destination,” said Rob Perlman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation in a press release.