Avalanche Beat Kings 2-1 In Shootout To Extend Road StreakJoonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche earned their sixth straight road win with 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

UCLA Rallies In 2nd Half To Beat No. 18 Colorado, 70-63Tyger Campbell had seven of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half, and the Bruins rallied from nine points down to beat No. 18 Colorado 70-63 on Saturday and tie the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 Conference.

Nuggets Lose Sloppy Game To Thunder In Return To Court After All-Star BreakOklahoma City scored 25 points off Denver's 19 turnovers and beat the Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night.

Rockies Kyle Freeland Looking For Bounce Back Season In 2020Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland had the worst season of his young big league career in 2019, and as he enters 2020 Freeland is hoping to put the disappointing season behind him.

Buffaloes Get A Big Win, Defeat USC 70-66 In BoulderThe Colorado Buffaloes have never won a Pac-12 Conference title, so winning pretty isn't a priority. Piling up the victories is good enough.

American Women Seek More Than $66M In Damages From U.S. SoccerPlayers on the U.S. women's national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.