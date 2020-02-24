DENVER (CBS4) – Three of the exonerated members of the Central Park 5 visited Denver last weekend. The group, now known as the Exonerated 5, is made up of five black and Hispanic men.
The group, between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time, was wrongly convicted in the beating and rape of a jogger in Central Park in New York City in 1989.
They spent years in prison before they were exonerated.
Three of the men discussed criminal justice reform and systemic bias alongside Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
“This is our opportunity to have a tough conversation about what has happened to many men and women in this country particularly men and women of color and people of low economic means in terms of being misjudged and mistreated and mis-sentenced by our criminal justice system,” said Hancock.
After their sentences were vacated in 2002, the five men filed a civil suit against New York City.
They received $41 million in a settlement.