DENVER (CBS4)– Parents who live in Denver may be getting some help to pay for early educations. The city’s preschool program is increasing its tuition support for the coming 2020-2021 school year.
Eligible families in Denver will receive 10.2% more in support. That means a family could get $788 a month to send their child to preschool. Some families could even receive up to $1,000 to help pay the cost of preschool, which averages about $1,250 a month.
“The Denver Preschool Program was created with the goal of making preschool affordable for all Denver families, regardless of their income,” said Zach Hochstadt, chair of the Denver Preschool Program board of directors, in a statement.
Funds are provided by a dedicated 0.15 percent sales tax, first approved by Denver voters in 2006 and reauthorized in 2014 to extend to 2026.