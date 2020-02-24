DENVER (CBS4) – A storm moving from Wyoming to Colorado on Monday will cause very gusty winds almost statewide. The storm will also bring much colder temperatures and make travel difficult in the mountains with blowing snow.

Snow will be limited for lower elevations with just a 30% chance for snow showers in the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon. No snow is expected outside of the mountains on Monday. And if any snow manages to accumulate on Tuesday, total accumulation should stay under 1 inch. Prior to the chance for snow, wind will be the big story along the urban corridor with gusts up to 40 mph around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins starting late Monday morning.

It’s a different story in the mountains where periods of snow will accompany the wind the through Tuesday. The result will be difficult driving conditions including along I-70 between Georgetown and Avon through at least Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph at times in the mountains and a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Most mountain locations above 9,000 feet including the ski areas will get 4 to 8 inches of new snow but higher amounts are possible in the Flat Tops region.

In terms of temperatures, highs in the metro area will be near 40 degrees on Monday and only in the 20s on Tuesday.

These numbers are 10 to more than 20 degrees below normal for the final week in February.

Warmer weather finally returns for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs should reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Saturday and Sunday.