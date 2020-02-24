Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The interim Aurora Police Chief has fired an officer for “severe misconduct.” The officer fired has not been publicly identified.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The interim Aurora Police Chief has fired an officer for “severe misconduct.” The officer fired has not been publicly identified.
Aurora Police Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson said that releasing the details to the public is part of her promise of “transparency.”
Wilson said that the “officer’s conduct was completely out of character with the mission, ideals, and expectations of the Aurora Police Department.”
Wilson said that no one was seriously injured as a result of the officer’s conduct. She also said that she was unable to provide additional details about the officer or incident pending an appeals process.
Wilson took over for Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz when he announced his retirement.