AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The interim Aurora Police Chief has fired an officer for “severe misconduct.” The officer fired has not been publicly identified.

Aurora Police Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson said that releasing the details to the public is part of her promise of “transparency.”

Vanessa Wilson

Vanessa Wilson (credit: Aurora Police)

Wilson said that the “officer’s conduct was completely out of character with the mission, ideals, and expectations of the Aurora Police Department.”

Wilson said that no one was seriously injured as a result of the officer’s conduct. She also said that she was unable to provide additional details about the officer or incident pending an appeals process.

Nick Metz speaks with CBS4 about his retirement plans. (credit: CBS)

Wilson took over for Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz when he announced his retirement.

