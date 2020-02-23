Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Residents in the 3900 block of Quay Street in Wheat Ridge have been advised by police to shelter in place while SWAT team members attempt to persuade a man to come out of a home and surrender to police.
The unidentified man is believed to have shot another adult male in the hand earlier Sunday morning, according to Sarah Spaulding, spokesperson for the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
CodeRed shelter in place call was sent at 9:51 a.m. pls avoid the area
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) February 23, 2020
That shooting victim was taken to a hospital, Spaulding said.
West Metro Fire Rescue medical personnel were paged out to the area at 9:26 a.m.
Travelers in the area may also experience delays.