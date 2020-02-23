



Great Divide Brewing Company

Wondering where to find the best pubs near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pubs in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Topping the list is Great Divide Brewing Company. Located at 2201 Arapahoe St. in Five Points, the pub, brewery and beer bar is the highest-rated inexpensive pub in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 998 reviews on Yelp.

“Combining his business background with his passion for beer, which was developed through his international travels and his experience as a homebrewer, Brian Dunn founded Great Divide Brewing Company in 1994,” per the history section of its Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, “Great Divide brews some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival medals and five World Beer Cup awards.” —that’s courtesy of its Yelp page.

Congress Park Taproom

Next is Congress Park’s Congress Park Taproom, situated at 833 Colorado Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the pub, sports bar and brew pub has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

With support from family and friends, owner and former petroleum engineer Mark Thompson opened this business in January 2016. “He decided to follow his dream of owning a neighborhood taproom offering great local beers and meeting all the neighbors”

“[We] offer thirty local beers on tap,” according to the specialties section of the business’ Yelp page. ‘We also have wine and and an ever growing list of local whiskey. All in a relaxed setting with free shuffle board and popcorn.”

Local 46

Berkeley’s Local 46, located at 4586 Tennyson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap pub, dance club and music venue four stars out of 98 reviews.

“Taking over a legend, the music bar had a long history in Denver, and we have mixed the old with new and created a fresh, different kind of place where everyone is embraced,” the owners state in the history section of the business’ Yelp profile.

The business dubs itself as “the best biergarten west of Germany” and offers free bocce ball, ping pong and more.

Nallen’s Irish Pub

Nallen’s Irish Pub, a pub in Lower Downtown, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1429 Market St. to see for yourself.

Yvonne R. noted, “Such a lovely little pub! Clearly, very locals-based crowd but we were warmly welcomed, twice. They have Harp on tap, good selection of booze, super friendly bartenders. … No food except potato chips, but it’s an excellent place for a pint or two and a sip of anything else you want. Extra points for European sports on the TV and a patio.”

