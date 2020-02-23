CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Xavier Street near Evans Avenue.

They say this investigation is now a homicide after two people were involved some kind of disturbance.

Dominic Valdez (credit: Denver)

They say the suspect, Dominic Valdez, 36, stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim died at the hospital.

Police arrested Valdez on a second degree murder charge.

