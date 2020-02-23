Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Xavier Street near Evans Avenue.
ALERT: #Denver Officers are conducting a death investigation in the 2100 Block of S Xavier St. One adult male has been pronounced deceased. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/HaXuUEoVFF
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 23, 2020
They say this investigation is now a homicide after two people were involved some kind of disturbance.
They say the suspect, Dominic Valdez, 36, stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim died at the hospital.
Police arrested Valdez on a second degree murder charge.