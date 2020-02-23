DENVER (CBS4) – The cold and wet February weather will continue today. In fact it will be the 14th day this month with snow falling from the sky in Denver. We’ll fill in the amount for today later this afternoon once the report comes in from the airport.

For the rest of today a storm system moving along the border of Colorado and New Mexico will keep our weather cool and cloudy. Areas of snow will be possible from the mountains to the eastern plains. Extreme eastern and southeast Colorado could even see some rain at times and there is a very remote chance for a clap or two of thunder in Baca County.

The heaviest snow will fall along and south of Interstate 70 where some mountain locations could get as much as 5-10 inches. Closer to Denver the heaviest snow will fall in the foothills to the west and south of downtown, including the Palmer Divide.

For areas outside of the advisories shown above snow totals will be light. On average 2 inches or less in the Denver area and even less to the north and east. The one exception would be if you happen to get under a band of snow. Should that happen we will see isolated areas with higher amounts.

The sun angle is getting higher by the day and since this is a daytime event there will be some melting as solar energy still gets through the clouds and reaches the ground. There will be some wintry travel today but most of that will be in elevations above 6,000 feet.

By tonight the snow should come to an end except for a few lingering bands in the southeast. We will see a few more weak weather disturbances pass through on Monday and Tuesday. Each one will bring another small chance for snow along with a reinforcing shot of colder air.

Starting Wednesday we anticipate a warming and drying trend that will take us all the way into the weekend. The another chance for snow will arrive by Monday of next week.