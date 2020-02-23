



Colorado Springs police want to find a man they say is connected to a multiple shootings on Saturday. Police two people were shot and two vehicles were carjacked in a matter of five hours.

Police say the first responded to a shooting where they found a man with a gunshot wound on Westmeadow Drive at around 10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital.

Then at around that same time, the same suspect in the shooting carjacked a different victim on Penny Point. They stole a black Dodge Journey with a Colorado license plate 237-WKQ.

Then, police say at around 3:40 p.m. they responded to a shooting on South Wahsatch Avenue. A man was shot and taken to the hospital.

While officers investigated that shooting, they received other reports of a man shooting at cars near Wahsatch and East Costilla Street. The suspect was able to steal a green Buick LeSabre with Colorado license plate 350-UOM.

One woman who says she was shot at spoke with KKTV in Colorado Springs.

“He jumps into the road so I swerved to go around him and just as my window is passing him, he pulls out a gun and shoots at me. And it was close enough that I could feel the heat on my face, and as I saw the gun coming out, I was like, ‘No, this is not happening,’ and I floored it and got out of dodge as fast as I possibly could,” said Heather Westbrook. “I was a split second away from not being able to come home from my dog and I just felt so lucky and so happy that I didn’t freeze in the moment and that I was able to immediately take action and get myself safe.”

Police say they believe all incidents are connected.

Detectives are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous. He is described as “light complected” black and in his 20s. They say he is about 5-feet-8-inches to 6-feet tall.

They say he could weigh between 180 and 200 lbs. He has short dark hair and facial hair.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477