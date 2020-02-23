CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol and personnel from the Colorado Department of Transportation have closed U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon due to a rock slide near Tunnel 3.
Travelers began calling in trouble with rocks in the roadway at approximately 10:45 a.m., according to CSP radios. The closure of both directions was requested from the scene about 45 minutes later.
CDOT cameras near the incident show a large boulder straddling the eastbound shoulder stripe. It appears a nearby lamp post was knocked down as a result of the slide.
US Clear Creek Canyon is being closed between Colo 119 and Golden due to rock slide between Tunnel 2 and Tunnel 3, near mp 265. Crews on the way to clear the road and inspect the mountain.
— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) February 23, 2020
CSP radio traffic indicates a geologist is being requested to the scene to inspect the hillside for additional rock slide potential.
US 6 EB/WB: Safety closure between I-70; US 6 and CO 58; CO 93. Due to rock slide. Expect delays.
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 23, 2020
There is no estimated time for re-opening the highway.