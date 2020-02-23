CBSN DenverWatch Now

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol and personnel from the Colorado Department of Transportation have closed U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon due to a rock slide near Tunnel 3.

(credit: CDOT)

Travelers began calling in trouble with rocks in the roadway at approximately 10:45 a.m., according to CSP radios. The closure of both directions was requested from the scene about 45 minutes later.

(credit: CDOT)

CDOT cameras near the incident show a large boulder straddling the eastbound shoulder stripe. It appears a nearby lamp post was knocked down as a result of the slide.

(credit: CDOT)

CSP radio traffic indicates a geologist is being requested to the scene to inspect the hillside for additional rock slide potential.

There is no estimated time for re-opening the highway.

Comments

Leave a Reply