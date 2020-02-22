DENVER (CBS4) – The difference between an average vacation and one that can be exciting is finding ways to have adventure.
“You know, I’ve been a travel nut since I was a kid,” said Josh Gates, host of the Discovery Channel show Expedition Unknown.
The show takes Gates on crazy adventures in settings which require him to travel to destinations across the world. At the Denver Travel and Adventure show at the Colorado Convention Center he hopes to inspire others to change the way they travel.
“I’m a real believer that getting outside of your comfort zone, embracing adventure, embracing the unknown is a way to really turn your next vacation into something that will stay with you the rest of your life,” he said.
Those war stories, he suggests, turn into the badges of honor we wear through our lives.
“It doesn’t have to be climbing a mountain, it could be running a 5k in another country or challenging yourself to do something that you have to train for and put time into because then travel becomes an accomplishment,” he said.
Transforming a simple vacation into a travel adventure.
“My hope is that people treat travel as something vital. It’s as important as anything else in your life and that people are better for it.”