



Travel expert and publisher Pauline Frommer is encouraging you to think differently as you plan your next vacation.

“The first time I went to Europe I was 4 years old,” said Frommer.

For her, travel is a way of life.

“You not only go out and get a better understanding of the rest of the world, but you get a better understanding of yourself,” she said.

Along with her father, Frommer runs the company he founded in 1957, publishing the best-selling Frommer Travel guides.

Their advice for travel in 2020 may surprise you.

“We’re saying to follow the disasters,” she said.

Last year, the Bahamas was hit by the worst hurricane in recorded history, but with 700 islands spread over 100,000 square miles, it’s still a great place to go.

“You’re also going to get the best prices we’ve seen in years because tourism has plummeted because people are wrongly assuming that the Bahamas are closed for business,” she said.

They also recommend visiting the state of Indiana, the Emilio Romagna region of Italy, and suggest you’ll get your flights cheaper if you purchase them on Sundays.

The Denver Travel and Adventure Show is at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend.

RELATED: Turning Travel Into Adventure: ‘Embracing The Unknown’