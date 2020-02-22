COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – High school students helped save a fellow teenager who was trapped under a van. More than a dozen students at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs rushed to rescue her last week.
The teenager was sitting in an empty parking space when another student driving a van drove over her.
The students and school resource officers worked together to lift the van.
“And I was like ‘Hi, I’m Angie. It’s going to be okay.’ And as soon as I sad that, they lifted the car off her,” said Angela Martin, a freshman.
“It was pretty difficult because we were trying to lift with all of our strength and stuff. Everyone’s faces were red. We were just lifting this car up to help this girl,” said Johnathen Dunson, a junior.
A school resource officer was able to drag the girl while the students lifted. She was taken to Children’s Hospital, but has been released and is recovering.