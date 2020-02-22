(HOODLINE) – Craving seafood? You’re in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 7407 E. 36th Ave. in Stapleton.
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar specializes in New Orleans-style boils that can be customized with your choice of seafood, spices and sauces. Other menuofferings include from paella, hush puppies catfish sliders and shrimp po’boys.
Wash it all down with a draft beer or signature cocktails, which include The Cajun Wow made with bourbon, amaretto, lemon juice and bitters or Mango Mai Tai with rum, tropical fruit juice, mango juice and dark rum floater.
The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rachel L. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, shared, “We went for dinner tonight, and the food was delicious! We started with six of the steamed oysters with garlic butter and then moved on to the Mardi Gras boil with fries. Everything was delicious and it was more than enough for two people. ”
And Lodia L. wrote, “We stopped in during the soft opening. Service was great even with a large crowd. We had the calamari in garlic butter sauce, clam chowder and the catfish po’boy. Everything was outstanding!”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Article provided by Hoodline.