AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police want to find whoever is responsible for a shooting which sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police responded to the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. near Buckley Way and S. Pagosa Circle.

Investigators say they are looking for a suspect described as a white man in his 20s with a medium build. They say he was driving a black SUV.

Further details about what preceded the shooting were not released.

Those with more information are asked to call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.

