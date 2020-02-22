AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police want to find whoever is responsible for a shooting which sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police responded to the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. near Buckley Way and S. Pagosa Circle.
Investigators say they are looking for a suspect described as a white man in his 20s with a medium build. They say he was driving a black SUV.
#APDAlert Officers received a call at appx 830p about a shooting in the area of S. Buckley Way/S. Pagosa Cir.
Adult male transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Working to gather details on suspect info.
If you witnessed this or have info, please call 303-627-3100. pic.twitter.com/mfzf6mbVTM
— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️ (@AuroraPD) February 22, 2020
Further details about what preceded the shooting were not released.
Those with more information are asked to call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.