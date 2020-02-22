Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police say they arrested a 19-year-old on first degree assault and attempted second degree murder. Police responded to a home on Euclid Avenue near 9th Street.
Investigators say John Richter’s father first called police for concerns his son was involved in a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrived and say a woman with injuries to her neck and face opened the door. She was taken to the hospital.
Police found Richter who surrendered.
Anyone who has more information about this case is asked to call Det. Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850.