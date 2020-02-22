DENVER (CBS4) – The prevalence of consumer DNA kits which help reveal your ancestors has changed the way that folks travel. The seek to visit the lands of their ancestors and when they do, they connect in ways they never thought possible.
“Heritage travel is a way to really go local, down to your roots,” said Lisa Vogele.
Vogele runs a travel agency, helping people reconnect with their heritage through travel.
“It’s a way to connect with being a citizen of the world because your ancestors went through so much to get here and live their dream, but the people who stayed behind or the land that they left, you’d be surprised at the great connection that they feel,” she said.
Vogele says this type of travel has been a trend for several years, but now those travelers are returning and taking family with them.
“I’m seeing an increase of people calling me about multi-generational trips where there’s three generations going on a trip back to their ancestral homelands. Grandparents with parents and children,” she said.
Her clients have discovered family connections they never knew were out there.
“You go off the beaten path, really meet local people, get away from the crowds and get to experience a deep culture and tradition and you’ll get to feel a part of that, it will grow on you and you are going to want to keep coming back.”
The Denver Travel and Adventure Show is at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend.