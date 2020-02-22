DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a busy weekend of weather across Colorado as a snowstorm approaches the state. As of early Saturday morning it was spinning along the coast of southern California. It will be somewhere near the Four Corners by Sunday morning.

The system will scoot along the border of Colorado and New Mexico during the day on Sunday producing wet weather for most locations along and south of Interstate 70. It will be all snow in the mountains but could begin as a rain/snow mix in Denver and on the plains. Extreme northern Colorado will see little to no rain or snow from this one.

Most mountain areas stand to pick up somewhere between 5-10 inches of snow. Right now our thinking for metro Denver is 1-4 inches on average across the city with 4-8 inches in the foothills.

Douglas and Elbert Counties are a big wild card. Right now we think 3-7 inches but that could go up depending on how this storm strengthens as it moves away.

There are always “outlier” scenarios and this morning the North American Model was one of those. It showed the potential to see a double digit snowfall in the Denver area. While we don’t think that will happen at this time, we do need to keep it at the back of our minds just in case.

Below are three models ran at 7 am on Saturday.

There will be another chance for snow Monday into Tuesday before we start a warming trend on Wednesday. Right now it is looking like we will see a break in this cold and snowy pattern for at least a few days as we wrap up February.