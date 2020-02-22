Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Travel & Adventure Show opens this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. Experts will be there to help you get a passport for that dream vacation.
Jared Tharp, a spokesman from the Colorado Passport Agency, joined CBS4 This Morning on Saturday. They will have a booth to help travelers apply for a passport.
Those who do so will get into the show for free.
The show is Feb. 22-23 and features travel adventures for every skill level.
