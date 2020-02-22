Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Part of Colfax Avenue will close Saturday night for a stormwater improvement project. It’s part of the Jackson Street Storm project.
Detour Information:
Colfax will be closed from Garfield to Harrison Streets starting at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Sunday.
• West Bound Colfax: north on Colorado, west on 17th Avenue, south on York
• East Bound Colfax: south on Garfield, east on 14th Avenue, north on Colorado
“As funding becomes available, more work will be done to further mitigate the flood potential in the upper part of the Montclair Basin,” the city stated in January.
