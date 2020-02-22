DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for a little blast of snow. This next go round will be almost like a spring storm with relatively warm temperatures for a February system. Our change will be from a low pressure system spinning in from the southwest.
This low made a transition from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on Saturday and will be moving toward the Four Corners and eventually southeastern Colorado.
The storm is not acting alone however, at the same time moisture from the sub-tropical jetstream has been pouring in over the southern Rockies for the first half of the weekend. This will “prime the pump” for moisture and also, bring in the relatively warmer temperatures with it.
With the moisture and lack of really cold air there is going to be a mix of rain and snow heading into Sunday along with lots of melting. So the higher snowfall amounts will likely be more on the grassy surfaces rather than pavement to start out.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for a large chunk of Colorado including areas in and near the foothills to the south and west of Denver all day Sunday.
The other Advisories also include many mountain locations and southeastern areas of the state.
The storm system will track out on Sunday night. But, there will still be a chance for lingering snow on Monday. And a cold Arctic surge pushing in on Tuesday with accumulating snow and a brief dive into the deep freeze.