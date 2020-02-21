CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man severely hurt when a semi truck crashed into cars and into a liquor store has died of his injuries, according to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened on February 2nd.

(credit: CBS)

William Wayne Evans passed away Monday. He died of injuries sustained in that crash.

Colorado State Patrol investigators are still looking into exactly what caused the crash.

An online memorial to Evans says he is survived by his wife and two daughters.

