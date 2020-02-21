CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty in a 40-year-old murder case in Douglas County. On Friday morning, James Clanton pleaded guilty to killing 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.

James Curtis Clanton (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field in January 1980. Investigators used DNA technology and genealogy tests to track down Clanton in Florida, who had legally changed his name.

Helene Pruszynski (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Clanton, 62, pleaded guilty to first degree murder, which carries a life sentence. However, because of the laws in place in 1980 Clanton can apply for parole after serving for 20 years. He’ll be sentenced in April.

