Comments
(CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty in a 40-year-old murder case in Douglas County. On Friday morning, James Clanton pleaded guilty to killing 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.
(CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty in a 40-year-old murder case in Douglas County. On Friday morning, James Clanton pleaded guilty to killing 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.
Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field in January 1980. Investigators used DNA technology and genealogy tests to track down Clanton in Florida, who had legally changed his name.
Clanton, 62, pleaded guilty to first degree murder, which carries a life sentence. However, because of the laws in place in 1980 Clanton can apply for parole after serving for 20 years. He’ll be sentenced in April.